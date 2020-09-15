Clara Frank
Clara Tate Frank, 93, of Colonial Beach passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home. A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485. A funeral will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George, with burial to follow at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery in King George. Full obituary to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.