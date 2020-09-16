Jessica Cruise



Jessica Hynson Cruise, 37, of King George, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2020. She grew up on Cottage Farm in Oak Grove and lived in the Northern Neck of Virginia for most of her life. She graduated from Washington and Lee High School and Virginia Tech and was employed as branch manager of Colonial Farm Credit in Tappahannock. Jessica was loyal and kind, and a devoted wife, mother, and daughter. She was well known for working hard to make her customers, friends, and family happy, and she was a strong advocate in the agricultural community. She enjoyed watching VT football, assisting with her son's T-ball teams, and being with her family. Her VT friends nicknamed her "Sunny," she was adventuresome and lived life to the fullest, often smiling while saying, "Let's do it!" She was active in Farm Bureau and VA Young Farmers, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Oak Grove, the Tideneck Chapter of VT Alumni, and Sigma Alpha professional sorority. She is survived by her husband Justin A. Cruise, her son John Everett Cruise, her parents Julie and Allen Hynson, and many loving family members. A private graveside memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 601 Colonial Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, or Colonial Agricultural Educational Foundation, Inc., 7104 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store