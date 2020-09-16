1/1
Virginia Ginny Nicholson
1930 - 2020
Virginia Nicholson

Virginia May Nicholson, 90, departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 to the arms of her loving Savior.

She is survived by children, Frederick M. Nicholson and wife, Carla, Linda Sue Miller and husband, Robert, Virginia (Ginger) N. Campbell and husband, Norm; son-in-law, Gil Weiss; grandchildren, Tim Nicholson, Tom Nicholson, Wendy Peterson, Robert Miller, Jody Miller, Andrea Burnes, Anne Komatz and Jennifer Marshall; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held at Sterling Cemetery officiated by Pastor Kawika Server and Pastor Andreas Armstrong.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local SPCA in Virginia M. Nicholson's name as she loved animals, especially her dog, Skippy. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
