Robert "Bob" Holcombe
Robert "Bob" Holcombe, 62, of Stafford, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 following a fearless battle with brain cancer at his home. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters as he entered into the kingdom of Heaven.
Bob was born on July 22, 1958 in Flemington, New Jersey. He graduated from Western Maryland College then became an officer in the United States Navy. He worked with the Federal Government for more than 34 years, most recently with Government Services Administration as a Director for Personal Property Management Policy. His expertise was recognized by external organizations, receiving numerous awards and recognitions. One of the highlights of his career was when he received an award from Attorney General Janet Reno for his extraordinary services while he was with the Department of Justice.
Bob exemplified his duties to God, his family, and his community in all that he did. He was a member of New Life Community Church for 31 years, serving multiple roles to include being an elder. He was a life member with Aquia Harbour Volunteer Rescue Squad where he served as an EMT and a treasurer for many years. In his free time, Bob could be found on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, camping, or geocaching with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Laurie; daughters Janis Board (Jeremy) and Amelia Hall (Troy); grandchildren Emma, Khamari, Khaliya, Khacie, and Jada; and siblings Bruce (Kathy) and Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Holcombe and Ann Barrs.
A service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. 1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA 22554. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery with a reception to follow at New Life Community Church. 1449 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA 22554.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aquia Harbour Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1001 Washington Dr, Stafford, VA 22554, or to a charity that assists the families of children afflicted with brain cancer.
"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for ones friends." John 15:13
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
