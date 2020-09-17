1/
James Michael Scott
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
James Michael Scott

James Michael Scott, 60, departed this life on September 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Scott; children, Tamara Stephens-Green (Kibbee), James Scott, Jr. (Tonia) and Brittany Scott; siblings, Wanda Scott, Bryant Scott and Todd Scott; and five grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 PM.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 AM
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
540--898-7970
September 16, 2020
I will truly miss such an awesome man of God. His passion for not just reading but studying God's Word was evident. As a servant of God, he shared the unadulterated Word of God. As a brother, he encouraged and corrected in love. As a mentor, he challenged. As a friend, he showed God's love. I'm comforted in knowing that he has gone home to his Heavenly Father. You have left us in this world, but the examples you left will remain. My thoughts and prayers go to the whole Scott family. May God continue to comfort you all.
Darvin Best
Friend
September 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Scott family on the passing of your dearly beloved James. He was a stand alone icon who loved the Lord. I pray God’s continued healing, comfort and strength be with you all the days, weeks and months ahead. May the will and grace of God cover you always.
Robert Adams
Friend
September 10, 2020
My condolences to your family. I know how special Michael was for your family. May God ease the pain in your hearts.
Chinito Giddings
Friend
September 10, 2020
A Gentle Giant in the Kingdom of God. I will never forget the kindness he always showed towards me and my family. Michael will be deeply missed. A wonderful MOG.
Cynthia Graham
Friend
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sheila Stevenson
Coworker
September 8, 2020
One of the most transparent and honest pastors I have ever heard preach. He will be sorely missed.
Shelia Chambers
Friend
September 8, 2020
My condolences to your family!!! RIP Mr. Scott. I’ll always remember your smile..
Theresa Coleman
Friend
September 7, 2020
Michael I and my husband only met you a couple of times. I can remember the first time my husband met you. We were at the Valentine Event at your church. You made my husband feel so at ease that he enjoyed the event. God gave you the wisdom and knowledge to understand people issues and struggles. Now your journey is complete and your work is done. Now you are looking down on your family and friends as one of God's chosen angel. You will be truly missed but your words of wisdom will last forever. Cornelia Scott
Cornelia Scott
Friend
September 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sharron Beckwith
Family
September 5, 2020
Micheal, even though I never got the opportunity to meet you in person, I felt like I did. I got to know how great of a person you were through knowing your wife and daughter. God created man, but men like you take the responsibility of being a husband, father, brother and friend to a level few ever reach. You are a true role model for younger generation to follow. God knew he needed you more, but you left a legacy of faithfulness to God and family.
Anita Carnell
Friend
September 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. I will always remember the kindness of my cousin. May he rest in peace.
George & Pamela Harris
Family
September 4, 2020
Deborah Beckwith
Family
September 4, 2020
Sending all of Mr. Scott’s family love, peace and strength. Rest in power sir
Carly J
Acquaintance
