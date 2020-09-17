James Michael Scott



James Michael Scott, 60, departed this life on September 3, 2020.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Scott; children, Tamara Stephens-Green (Kibbee), James Scott, Jr. (Tonia) and Brittany Scott; siblings, Wanda Scott, Bryant Scott and Todd Scott; and five grandchildren.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 PM.



