James Edmund Fletcher



James Edmund "Buck" Fletcher, 84 of Catlett, VA passed away on September 7, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Lois Fletcher. Buck is survived by his daughter, Linda Starr of Richlands, NC, grandson, Jonathan Starr, two siblings, Virginia "Betty" Fletcher of Catlett, VA and Warren (Eleanor) Fletcher of Midland, VA and sister-in-law, Jane Fletcher of Spotsylvania, VA, an Aunt, Margaret Courtney of Kilmarnock, VA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Buck was preceded in death by his sister, Emogene Fletcher Lee, a brother, Steve Marvin Fletcher and grandson, David Starr. Buck loved his family, friends, food, spending time on the farm with his dogs, vegetable gardening, Saturday night dances and driving a tractor trailer. He could make anyone laugh with the many stories he would tell.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Building Fund,13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. A graveside service will be held on September 26, 2020 at 1 pm at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Jent and Rev. Jennifer Fletcher presiding. All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.



