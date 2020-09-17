Barbara Murchison Weston



Barbara Murchison Weston, 91, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 9, 2020 at her home. Barbara was a retired elementary teacher and an active member of her community for many years.



She is survived by her children, Leon G. Weston Jr. (Cynthia Richardson) and Martha W. Spencer (Alfred Jr.); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a godson, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Friday, September 18th from 5 PM – 7PM. On Saturday, September 19th at 11 AM a viewing will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA, followed by a funeral service at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA. The service will be conducted according to COVID-19 guidelines and live streamed online via a link on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Partnership for Academic Excellence, P.O. Box 7052, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.



