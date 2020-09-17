1/1
Judith Judy Poulin
1949 - 2020
Judy Poulin

Judith Barrett Poulin (Judy) of Brookhaven, Georgia passed away unexpectedly September 8, 2020. She grew up in Fredericksburg and graduated as valedictorian of the Stafford High School class of 1967. She also graduated Summa Cum Laude in Education at Auburn University in 1971.

During her lifetime she had a gift for remembering every detail about people she loved and many she barely knew. Judy's detailed knowledge of sports created a bond with her nephews and nieces that they will never forget. She will always be an absolute treasure in their memories.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years James, her daughter Melanie Manning (Paul) and their children Noah and Caroline and her son James Poulin (Cathie) and their daughter Amelia and one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Bobby Crisp (Harry) and Margaret Hein (Bob) of Stafford and Grace Dahmke (Bill) of Satellite Beach, Florida

She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. John F. and Florence Jones Barrett and her siblings Florence Hall, Mary Spitler and John, Ted, Lewis, Linda and Christine Barrett.

We all loved her very much and miss her terribly!

Funeral services for Judy will be private. On-line condolences may be expressed at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
