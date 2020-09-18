Mary Frances Brooks
Mary Frances Brooks, 88, of Spotsylvania, Va., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Va. She was born on April 15, 1932, in Spotsylvania, the daughter of the late Richard and Vernell Banks Sprow. Mary Frances attended John J. Wright and retired from her own professional cleaning business. She was a devoted member of Piney Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmore Brooks; and son, Keith E. Brooks.
Mary Frances is survived by her sons, Cornelius L. Brooks (Ann) of Washington, D.C., Franklin L. Brooks (Cheryl) of Denver, CO, and Phillip E. Brooks (Sonya) of Spotsylvania; daughter, Pamela D. Robinson of Spotsylvania; brother, Rev. Reginald J. Banks (Helen) of Hampton, Va.; brothers-in-law, James Brooks (Lillian) and Alphonso Brooks all of Spotsylvania; sister-in-law, Mary Lindsey of Spotsylvania; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special lifelong friends.
A private graveside service was held at the Brooks Family Cemetery, Spotsylvania, with the Reverend Barbara Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mary Frances's memory to the Piney Branch Breast Cancer Health Awareness Ministry 10727 Piney Branch Road Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.