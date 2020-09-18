James Henry "Jamie" Pearson
James Henry "Jamie" Pearson, 72, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1948.
Jamie attended Stafford County schools. On June 3, 1968, he opened his next chapter of life with the U.S. Army. Later in December of that year, he was deployed to Vietnam as a combat engineer. After multiple tours of duty, he returned home safely on January 6, 1970 with an Honorable Discharge. After returning to the states, Jamie started a very long career with RF&P (Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Potomac) Railroad which is now known as CSX. He maintained many positions with the Railroad, with the last being a head mechanic out of Richmond, and retired in August of 2008, after 37 years of service. He loved his home in Southern Stafford County where he spent hours working in the yard in which he took great pride. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Vernon Pearson; his daughters, Tanji Cropp and Kristen Pearson; grandchildren Tommy Jacobs III, Tana Buchanan (Travis), Kira Snow, Kyle Pearson (Chloe); great-grandchildren Ryder Wilfong, Kinley Smallwood, Kiley Smallwood, Caylee Pearson, Tripp Buchanan; Step-Father Edgar Ewalt; brother Billy Ewalt; brother-in-law Elmer Carneal, Jr; niece Ashley Lee; nephew Leslie Carneal; aunts Grace Pearson, June Murphy, Betty Riggan, and Dorothy Long; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Ewalt; grandparents Alfred and Dorothy Pearson; in-laws Elmer and Agnes Carneal; uncles James Pearson and Richard Pearson; and niece Jessica Ewalt.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
