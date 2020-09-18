1/1
James Henry "Jamie" Pearson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Henry "Jamie" Pearson

James Henry "Jamie" Pearson, 72, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1948.

Jamie attended Stafford County schools. On June 3, 1968, he opened his next chapter of life with the U.S. Army. Later in December of that year, he was deployed to Vietnam as a combat engineer. After multiple tours of duty, he returned home safely on January 6, 1970 with an Honorable Discharge. After returning to the states, Jamie started a very long career with RF&P (Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Potomac) Railroad which is now known as CSX. He maintained many positions with the Railroad, with the last being a head mechanic out of Richmond, and retired in August of 2008, after 37 years of service. He loved his home in Southern Stafford County where he spent hours working in the yard in which he took great pride. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Vernon Pearson; his daughters, Tanji Cropp and Kristen Pearson; grandchildren Tommy Jacobs III, Tana Buchanan (Travis), Kira Snow, Kyle Pearson (Chloe); great-grandchildren Ryder Wilfong, Kinley Smallwood, Kiley Smallwood, Caylee Pearson, Tripp Buchanan; Step-Father Edgar Ewalt; brother Billy Ewalt; brother-in-law Elmer Carneal, Jr; niece Ashley Lee; nephew Leslie Carneal; aunts Grace Pearson, June Murphy, Betty Riggan, and Dorothy Long; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Ewalt; grandparents Alfred and Dorothy Pearson; in-laws Elmer and Agnes Carneal; uncles James Pearson and Richard Pearson; and niece Jessica Ewalt.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
01:00 PM
Covenant Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved