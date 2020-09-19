1/1
Annie Ruth Catlett
1934 - 2020
Annie Ruth Catlett

Annie Ruth (Pierce) Catlett, 86, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 12, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Annie lived a selfless life devoted to caring for family and friends. She retired from the Fredericksburg City Public School System in 2016. She attended Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site).

Mrs. Catlett is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Davis (Richard); sisters, Agnes Hill, Edith Maclin, and Shirley Brown; daughters-in-law, Marceline Catlett and Denise Coleman; five grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM and 1 hour before the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 AM. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 120 occupants for the service. Masks are required.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
SEP
22
Interment
10:30 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
My Heartfelt Condolences to the Catlett family and friends. May God's love continue to strengthen you as you grieve and remember your love one. Praying for you all.

Deaconess Tammy Snowden
Tammy Snowden
Friend
September 18, 2020
Ms. Annie Ruth
Oh how much you will be missed in so many ways. We will miss that voice that we would hear when it was time for the neighborhood kids to go home in the late evenings. We will missed the many things you would say to us, with the big wide grin.
And when old times and remembrance we do recall, Ms. Annie Ruth it’s then. We will miss you most of all.
Love Frank, Babysis, and Corease. With Sincere Condolences, the Dennis’s of Wolfe Street.
Sandra l. Morgan
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
My condolences goes out to the family sorry for the lost of a love one
Patrice Lewis
Friend
September 16, 2020
What a wonderful lady Rest In Peace
Diane Ford
Friend
September 15, 2020
Thinking of you and expressing my love, appreciation and respect. Mrs. Catlett was so instrumental in my childhood development. I still tremble thinking about her calling my name “Juan! She would shout, come here” and I’d respond than Usain Bolt could run (: what a jewel of a woman the father has called home. I have and will continue to cherish the talks about my global experiences I would have with her. While I share in your sorrow, I pray you also find peace knowing what an awesome love one she is and the lives she’s truly impacted along her journey. God bless you today and always DaJuan
DaJuan
Friend
September 15, 2020
Mrs Catlett you were one Beautiful Lady and a Great Neighbor, you will be Truly Missed, Rest In Peace
Bobby White
Neighbor
September 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Catlett Family. God has a beautiful angel in Heaven now. I will never forget Mrs. Annie Ruth's sweet spirit. She will truly be missed by many. We will keep you all in prayer.

Resa Johnson and Family
Theresa Johnson
Friend
September 13, 2020
Vanessa and Family,
Our heartfelt condolences to the Family. We will continue to keep the Catlett Family in prayer.

Wilbur Brown and Family
Wilbur Brown
Friend
September 12, 2020
Our condolences to the family.
From James & Paula Wise
September 12, 2020
Sending my Condolences to the family I worked with her and she's such a sweetheart Rip♥
Celestine Mercer
Friend
