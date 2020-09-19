Annie Ruth Catlett



Annie Ruth (Pierce) Catlett, 86, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 12, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Annie lived a selfless life devoted to caring for family and friends. She retired from the Fredericksburg City Public School System in 2016. She attended Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site).



Mrs. Catlett is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Davis (Richard); sisters, Agnes Hill, Edith Maclin, and Shirley Brown; daughters-in-law, Marceline Catlett and Denise Coleman; five grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM and 1 hour before the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 AM. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 120 occupants for the service. Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store