Arthur Watts
Arthur Watts

Arthur T. Watts, 87 of Fredricksburg VA passed away on Sept.14, 2020.

He served 4 years in the Navy and received a Medal of Honor. Artie owned Watts and Son Electric. He is preceded in death by his parents Art and Alicia, his brother Tom and sister Peg.

He is survived by his wife Alice, sisters Jean, Adele and Patricia.His children Dawn (Wayne), Art Jr., and Kim (Warren), 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

A private Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
3009 Lafayette Ave
Henrico, VA 23228
(804) 514-0548
