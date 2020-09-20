Arthur Watts



Arthur T. Watts, 87 of Fredricksburg VA passed away on Sept.14, 2020.



He served 4 years in the Navy and received a Medal of Honor. Artie owned Watts and Son Electric. He is preceded in death by his parents Art and Alicia, his brother Tom and sister Peg.



He is survived by his wife Alice, sisters Jean, Adele and Patricia.His children Dawn (Wayne), Art Jr., and Kim (Warren), 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.



A private Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store