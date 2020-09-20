Charles Mallory
Charles "Butch" Mallory passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a Vietnam Nam Veteran serving in the United States Navy. Butch loved everything about automobiles. He worked for Rose Auto of Fredericksburg until August of this year.
Surviving him is his daughter Christine Mallory Altman, and husband Paul; son, Charles " Bubba" Mallory Jr, and wife Rachael; adopted daughter, Kelly Brown; 13 grandchildren, Brian Altman, Geoffrey Mallory, and wife Justine Nguyen, Emily Altman, William "Gage" Diener, Jordan and Deena Mayer-Whittington, Damien Mallory, Dillon Mallory Amanda Seffall, Samantha Costello, Boston and Isabelle Knight, and Joe Brown. He also leaves behind his brother in law Donald Reynard and great nephew Dylan Reynard and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Butch was preceded in death by his precious sister Judith Mallory Reynard, nephew Tony Reynard and niece Cheryl, daughter Timothea "Timmie" Mallory, children's mother, Diane "Deana" Mallory, parents, Charles Mallory and Nancy Edwards, and step father George Washington "Fat Rabbit" Edwards.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep services private.
They ask, in lieu of flowers, please reach out to help someone in need. That is what Butch would do.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com