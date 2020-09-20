1/1
Raymond Brown
Raymond Brown

Raymond P. Brown, Jr. of Ruther Glen died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Watson Brown; his parents, Regina H Schockel Brown and Raymond P. Brown, Sr., his sister, Vivian Brown Smith.

He is survived by his second wife, Barbara J. Garton Brown; step-daughter; Lori Chapman (Lee); daughters; Rae Brown Clay (Edward), and Cheryl L. Rogers (Scott); sons; Lee Brown (Dawn), Curt Brown, Gary Brown (Kathleen), Terry Brown, (Denise) and James C. Brown; 14 grandchildren; 6 Step-grandchildren; 12 Great-Grandchildren; 9 Step-Great-Grandchildren; his Sister, Lorraine Brown Fassbender and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church
