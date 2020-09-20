Christine Rauth
Christine Rauth, 69, of Locust Grove, VA passed away on Thursday, September 17th at Mary Washington Hospital. She was the loving wife of James Stanley Rauth. Christine was an English Teacher at Caroline High School and in her free time enjoyed scrapbooking, card making, and computers. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 12 pm at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online condolences and fond memories of Christine may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
