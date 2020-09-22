1/
Cherie Brumfield
Cherie Brumfield

Cherie Brumfield, 75, passed away Sunday, September 6th 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Cherie was a longtime resident of Fredericksburg and graduated from Mary Washington College in 1966. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe Brumfield; her daughters, Leigh Jameson and Amy Brumfield; and her grandson, Alexander Brumfield. Burial will be in Mississippi.

She enjoyed genealogy, gardening, and loved her cats. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA (https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give) or an animal charity of your choice.

Published in The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
