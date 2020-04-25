|
RYAN (EVO), Ursula M., 92, April 23, 2020. Long-time former resident of Royal Oak, MI, and parishioner of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Beloved wife of the late William Dunlap Evo, and the late John E. Ryan. Beautiful, loving mother of Jan Hall (Patrick), William Evo (Greta), Jill Murphy (Patrick), Jody Bennett (Michael), Patrick Evo (Liz), Aimee Husaynu (Randall), Malissa Henkelman (Eric), Matthew Evo (Nicole), Allison Guimond (Dave), and the late Mark Evo. Devoted grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear siblings Ross, Ralph, Mary and Larry, and many nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately, and a public memorial service will take place in the future.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020