A. Joyce Gant
- - A. Joyce Gant (nee Farsakian) Beloved wife of Harold "Speed" Gant.
Loving mother of Russell (Karen) Rinaldi of Springfield, MO and stepmother of Dayna Gant of Boston, MA and Darren Gant of San Francisco, CA.
Cherished grandmother of Corbin Rinaldi.
Dear sister of Louise Pelto, Shirley Kunkel and the late Harry Farsakian.
Memorial Gathering Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until her 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service at the Armenian Congregational Church 26210 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield.
In lieu of flower donations in Joyce's memory are to the Armenian Congregational Church.
To send a loving message, please visit Joyce's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 14, 2019