October 9, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Richard for 58 years. Dear mother of Kevin (Angie), Kyle (Rhonda), and Ramona Beales. Proud grandmother of Renee, Bryon, Danielle, Allyson, Connor, Aidan, Lucas, and Evan. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral service Thursday, 12 Noon, at the funeral home. Visitation on Thursday begins at 11am. Memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
