Adele Sapilewski
Adele Sapilewski

Sterling Heights - July 5, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of Leonard. Dearest mother of Glen (Alison Nordt) and Lori (Mark) Przybyl. Loving grandmother of Clair, Paul, Alaina, and Logan. Dear sister of Richard (Ardis) Wujcikowski. Instate Thursday 9 a.m. until a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Blase Parish, 12151 15 Mile Road (West of Schoenherr) Sterling Heights. Please note face masks are REQUIRED inside the church. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Lying in State
09:00 - 09:30 AM
St. Blase Parish
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Blase Parish
