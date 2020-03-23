|
Agnes Fiorani
FIORANI, Agnes McIntosh (nee: Coupar), affectionately known as "Ann" to her American family and friends and "Nan" to her Scottish family and friends, died peacefully of natural causes on March 22, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Americo. Loving mother of Bill (Sherry), Bruce, Ron and the late infant Mary Ann. Proud and loving grandmother of Graham (Sandra) and Elizabeth (Christopher) and great-grandmother of Dominic, Gordon, Everett, Imogen and the late Oberon. Also survived by her sister Rena Morton (Bill). Predeceased by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Mrs. Fiorani was proud of her Scottish heritage and served as a Corporal in the British Army during World War II; she also volunteered as an election worker in the State of Michigan for more than 30 years. Funeral services are private and under the direction of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., Sterling Hts. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020