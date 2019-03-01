|
|
Agnes Gaglio
Warren - Gaglio, Agnes, age 96, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother. Visitation Saturday 4-8 pm and Sunday 2-9 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Instate Monday 10:30 am until time of funeral Mass 11:00 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Road, Warren. Interment Christian Memorial Cultural Center. Memorials to would be appreciated. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 1, 2019