Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
32000 Mound Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
32000 Mound Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Gaglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Gaglio


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes Gaglio Obituary
Agnes Gaglio

Warren - Gaglio, Agnes, age 96, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother. Visitation Saturday 4-8 pm and Sunday 2-9 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Instate Monday 10:30 am until time of funeral Mass 11:00 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Road, Warren. Interment Christian Memorial Cultural Center. Memorials to would be appreciated. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now