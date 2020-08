Aileen PotteauAge 92, passed on August 7, 2020.Loving wife of the late Norbert for 63 years. Preceded in death by her parents Armand and Clara. Godmother to Larry. Survived by loving cousins Mahieu, Bolin, of U.S., and Caytans of Belgium. Formerly of Westminster Village, Terre Haute, Indiana. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and caregivers.Memorial Contributions to Gleaner's Food Bank are greatly appreciated. Share memories at vanfuneral.com