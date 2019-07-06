Services
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
5701 Eden Prairie Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Mankato, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Mankato, MN
Aileen Virginia Eick


1928 - 2019
Aileen Virginia Eick Obituary
Aileen Virginia Eick

Mankato - Aileen Virginia Eick, 91 of Mankato, died July 2, 2019 as a result of congestive heart failure at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato, Minnesota

Memorial service will be 11a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato. Minnesota.

Aileen was born on June 13, 1928 to LeRoy and Lucile Snell in Detroit, Michigan. She married Ronald E. Eick in June 1952. She graduated from Southeastern High School in 1946. Aileen continued her education at Michigan State University graduating in 1950, completing a dietetic internship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in 1951. She received a Master of Science degree from Mankato State University in 1971 and a PhD. from Oklahoma State University in 1986. She worked as a dietician at Massachusetts General Hospital and Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. She taught for the Mott Foundation in Flint, Michigan, Clark County Vocational School in Springfield, Ohio and Mankato State University from 1971-1990. She helped develop the Dietetics Program along with colleague, Beth Zimmer.

Aileen is survived by her children, Gerry (Jean) Eick, Christine (Mike) Schmitz and Louise (Bill) Dickmeyer; grandchildren, Jason, and Tim (Anna Marie) Eick, Andy (Kate) and Stephen Schmitz, and Billy, Tony (Jessica), and Angela Dickmeyer; great grandchildren, Kallie, Benjamin, and Allison; sister, Barbara; and niece, Liz (Franz) Hoefferle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ronald.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 6, 2019
