A.j. Telmos
A.J. Telmos

West Bloomfield - Telmos, Dr. A.J. of West Bloomfield died October 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 23 years to Candis. Loving father of Nanette (Mike) Beer, Joseph Telmos, Cynthia Telmos, René Blackburn, Robert Telmos and Candis Maudene Telmos. Grandfather of Michael, Patrick, Christopher, Kevin (Kendal), Jacob, Matthew, Rachel, David, Samantha and J.J. Dear brother of Gail (Robert) Fox. He is preceded in death by his mother Della Telmos, father Joe Telmos and brother Terry Telmos. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Dr. Telmos practiced medicine as a surgeon for 49 years in the Detroit Metro area and was Commodore of the Detroit Yacht Club in 2011. A memorial service will be held in the spring due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
