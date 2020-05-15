Dr. Alan Bass
Dr. Alan Bass

Dr. Alan Bass passed January 14, 2020 at 87 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, formerly from St. Louis.

A renowned professor of Industrial Organizational Psychology at Wayne State University for 34 years. Son of the late Morris and Mary Bass; dear husband of Janis (Wolfe) Bass; father of Elisa C. Bass; brother of Terry (Doris) Bass and Brian (Jean Jensen) Bass; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Dr. Bass attend Soldan High School, Washington University and MIT; receiving his Ph.D. at University of Illinois. Recruited to develop Wayne State's Graduate Program in IO, he also served as Chair of the Psychology Department and as a dynamic professor in the IO M.A. Program.

Known for his wit. humor and good-natured way, deft at using the Socratic Method, and all who knew him were changed for the better. Author of numerous published articles in Psychology, with broad interests from classical music to poker games. His body was donated to science. Contributions to charity of donors choice




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 15, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
May 12, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
