Alan Lloyd Klein
Bloomfield Hills - Alan Lloyd Klein, 61, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan passed peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long hard battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Catherine, and his daughters, Lydia (Ryan) Ponse and Samantha. He also leaves behind his mother, Marilyn, and sister, Kelley. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Eugene L. Klein, in 2014.
Alan graduated from the University of Michigan with degrees in Industrial and Operations Engineering (1981) and Masters of Business Administration (1983). He was a proud member of Sigma Phi fraternity and met Catherine in the spring of 1980 when her sorority (Pi Beta Phi) was paired with his for Greek Week. It marked the beginning of a love story that spanned 40 years.
Alan's career began at IBM in Manassas, Virginia, followed by an 8-year stint in management consulting with Deloitte in Washington, DC. He started his own management consulting business, Manitu Communications, LLC, in 1993. In 1997, the family decided to relocate from Potomac, Maryland to Bloomfield Hills to be close to his parents and sister. Alan and Catherine were among the pioneers in remote working and shared a home office starting in the fall of 1997.
Alan was an active member of Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian church where he served as an usher, deacon, and elder as well as being an active participant on numerous committees. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Bloomfield Hills and received its Certificate of Appreciation for outstanding and dedicated service.
Alan's passions were his family, friends, travel, and golf. He was an amazing "girl dad" and never missed an opportunity to participate in his daughters' many school and sports activities. He loved spending time at his parents' cottage in Leland, especially playing euchre, dining al fresco, and taking in the sunsets. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org in memory of Alan. Please sign Alan's online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.