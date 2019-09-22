|
|
Alastair S. MacLennan
Novi - He was the son of predeceased Scottish parents, Albert and Jane MacLennan. Passed away September 19, 2019, at the age of 92. Born in Windsor, Ontario in 1926, Al grew up and lived in the Detroit area all his life. He was a graduate of Cass Technical High School and the University of Michigan College of Engineering. Al worked as an Engineering Supervisor at Ford Motor Company for 41 years until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed golf and played regularly at Kensington Golf Course with his brother and life-long friends.
Father of Stuart MacLennan, Amy MacLennan and Marilyn MacLennan; Grandfather of Douglas (Jeremy) MacLennan, Anne MacLennan and Ian Rylance; Brother of Hugh MacLennan; Uncle of Allison MacLennan, Hughie (Vanya) MacLennan, and their children, Niko and Jasmine.
His body has been cremated and at Al's request, there will be no formal services. Contributions to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019