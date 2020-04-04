|
Albert Fontana
Utica - Fontana, Albert J. departed April 3, 2020. Age 98. Resident of Utica, previous resident of St. Clair Shores. Pre-deceased by beloved wife, Mary. Loving father of Jeannie, Donna Dupuis, and Albert Jr. Proud grandfather of Todd Aiello, Amy (Adam) Schultz, Lisa (Dominic) Cardillo, Patrice Dupuis, Anthony Fontana (Marianna DiVietro), John-Paul Dupuis, and Maria Fontana. Three great-grandchildren, Giulian, Gemma, and Perla Cardillo. Survived by sister Stella Furchi and pre-deceased by sister Joshephine Lombardo and brother, Salvatore. WWII veteran and the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts. Member of Timberwolves [104th Division, 413th Infantry]. Loingtime employee of Ex-Cell-o Corp and past employee of St. Clair Shores Country Club. Al was an avid golfer, bowler, and enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020