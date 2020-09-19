Albert Guerreso



Albert Guerreso, 90, of Suwanee, GA died September 17, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Mr. Guerreso, a native of Brownstown, PA and longtime resident of Dearborn, Michigan was a retired barber of 44 years and served his country on the Navy destroyer Sigourney, during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Patricia Guerreso, he is survived by his, sons, Albert Guerreso, Michael Guerreso, Richard Guerreso, Robert Guerreso; daughter, Catherine Lehotan; sister, Anna Mae Sanson; 20 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth, GA (770)476-2535.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store