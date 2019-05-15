Resources
Albert J. Jones

Albert J.

Jones

Sunrise 11/23/1930 -

Sunset 05/14/2017

Albert asked a question and he noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life. This really bothered him and he questioned the LORD about it:

"LORD, you said that once I decided to follow you, you'd walk with me all the way. The LORD replied:

"My son, my precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."

From your daughter,

Cynthia, Family and Friends



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 15, 2019
