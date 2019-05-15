|
In Loving Memory Of
Albert J.
Jones
Sunrise 11/23/1930 -
Sunset 05/14/2017
Albert asked a question and he noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life. This really bothered him and he questioned the LORD about it:
"LORD, you said that once I decided to follow you, you'd walk with me all the way. The LORD replied:
"My son, my precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."
From your daughter,
Cynthia, Family and Friends
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 15, 2019