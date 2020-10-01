Albert S. Agosti
of Livonia - age 89 passed away September 29, 2020, Husband of the late Vilma, beloved father of Albert (Kimberly Gazo). Grandfather of Amanda and Nicholas. Dearest brother of Frank (Mary) and uncle of Gregory (Ann), Julie (Steve) Spong and Michael (Jen) and dear friend of Roslyn Kellman. Visitation will be Wednesday starting at 12 pm until the time of the service at 4 pm from the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home 8809 Wayne Rd (S. of Joy Rd). Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.