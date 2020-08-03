Albert Victor Musilli



St. Clair Shores - Albert Victor Musilli, age 78, passed away August 2, 2020. He is the loving husband to the late Sharon Musilli; caring children: Victoria, Albert (Christina); grandchildren: Anna and Maria; cherished brother: Ralph (Lynn), William (Diane). Albert was preceded in death by his brother David. He was a beloved coach and will be missed by many. The family requests that donations be made to Seasons Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home St. Clair Shores Chapel.









