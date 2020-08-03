1/
Albert Victor Musilli
Albert Victor Musilli

St. Clair Shores - Albert Victor Musilli, age 78, passed away August 2, 2020. He is the loving husband to the late Sharon Musilli; caring children: Victoria, Albert (Christina); grandchildren: Anna and Maria; cherished brother: Ralph (Lynn), William (Diane). Albert was preceded in death by his brother David. He was a beloved coach and will be missed by many. The family requests that donations be made to Seasons Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home St. Clair Shores Chapel.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
