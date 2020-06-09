Alexander "Sandy" Love
Livonia - Alexander "Sandy" Love, 93, of Livonia, June 4, loving husband of Nancy, dear father of Kevin (Debbie) and Kimberly (Andy) Lim. Also survived by two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren. A private service with military honors will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Please share a memory or condolences with the family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.