Alfred Robert Varone
ALFRED ROBERT VARONE — teacher, friend, husband, uncle, father and grandfather — died on October 30, 2018 in his house surrounded by friends and family in Franklin, Michigan, after battling complications from a stroke. He was 93 years old.
Alfred, known simply as Al to most, was born on January 28, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York. He lived near the Sunset Park neighborhood with his family, and would often marvel at the diversity of his surroundings.
After serving in the United States Navy, he attended the University of Arizona and received his degree in chemical engineering at University of Detroit. Education continued to play a central role in Al's life. He taught astronomy and physics at Oakland Community College (Orchard Ridge campus).
In his younger years, he was married to Florence Mueller (deceased), then later to Betty Dimitry. In the last years of his life, Al remained a dedicated and loving partner to Myra Pasman.
The friendships of Al Varone were many, and they always involved discussions centered around great questions and big ideas. The lifelong learner hosted a decades-long philosophy study group at his home even into his final years and welcomed the challenge of opposing viewpoints as a chance for yet more conversation. But perhaps he found the greatest joy in discussions with young children, who shared his avid and unabashed curiosity with few ideas of foregone conclusions.
Although Al's teaching focus was astronomy and physics, study group topics included religion, the American Revolution and the evolution of man, including implications of artificial intelligence on the future path of mankind. He was convinced that future generations would live to be 100 years old, and he nearly reached that age himself in full health.
While he was a teacher, Al was also a great student. He was a great admirer of William Shakespeare. He knew each Sonnet nearly from memory and was known to make sonnet dedications in wedding ceremonies, or on any occasion that might allow it. Anyone who's ever made a phone call to Al knew that he or she reached the correct number from the familiar line borrowed from the play Hamlet for his answering machine greeting: "Speak the speech I pray thee, so trippingly on your tongue."
Al was a dedicated brother to his siblings. Catherine, Louisa, Robert and Archie.
Several of those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with Al remain indebted to him for his many charitable acts.
Al was the last living of his siblings. He is survived by his beloved partner, Myra; his two children with Florence, Karl (Karen) and Ruth (James); several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. His grandson, Jonathan, of whom he was immensely proud was the apple of his eye. Playing chess or basketball they saw each other daily. Their love for each other immeasurable..
Al's kindness, love and generous spirit will be missed. A remembrance gathering will be held today, Sunday, October 27th , at The Franklin Grill on 32760 Franklin Road at 1 o'clock in the afternoon until 5pm. Peace!
It was not uncommon for Al to discuss the meaning of particular sonnets. In his honor and his memory, Shakespeare's Sonnet XXX is reprinted for thought and discussion.
When to the sessions of sweet silent thought
I summon up remembrance of things past,
I sigh the lack of many a thing I sought,
And with old woes new wail my dear time's waste:
Then can I drown an eye, unused to flow,
For precious friends hid in death's dateless night,
And weep afresh love's long since cancell'd woe,
And moan the expense of many a vanish'd sight:
Then can I grieve at grievances foregone,
And heavily from woe to woe tell o'er
The sad account of fore-bemoaned moan,
Which I new pay as if not paid before.
But if the while I think on thee, dear friend,
All losses are restored and sorrows end.
