McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
25225 Middlebelt Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Alia L. Demopoulos


1943 - 2019
Alia L. Demopoulos Obituary
Alia L. Demopoulos

1943 - 2019 - Alia L. Demopoulos, age 75, passed away August 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George Demopoulos. Loving mother of Sophia (Patrick) Quinn, Gregory Demopoulos & Barbara (Timothy) Somero; mother-in-law of Georgia Vergos. Cherished grandmother of George, Anastasia, Giulianna, James, Alia & Derek. Dear sister of Angie (Richard) Peresky, the late Chris (Paula) Andres and the late Georgia (the late David) Myers. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, Aug. 30, 3-8 PM with a 7:30 PM Trisagion Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, Aug. 31, 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service 11 AM at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 30, 2019
