|
|
Alia L. Demopoulos
1943 - 2019 - Alia L. Demopoulos, age 75, passed away August 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George Demopoulos. Loving mother of Sophia (Patrick) Quinn, Gregory Demopoulos & Barbara (Timothy) Somero; mother-in-law of Georgia Vergos. Cherished grandmother of George, Anastasia, Giulianna, James, Alia & Derek. Dear sister of Angie (Richard) Peresky, the late Chris (Paula) Andres and the late Georgia (the late David) Myers. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, Aug. 30, 3-8 PM with a 7:30 PM Trisagion Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, Aug. 31, 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service 11 AM at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 30, 2019