Christus Victor Lutheran Church
25535 Ford Rd
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
25535 Ford Rd
Dearborn Heights, MI
Alice Fay Meluso


1946 - 2019
Alice Fay Meluso Obituary
Alice Fay Meluso

- - Alice Fay Meluso. (October 30, 1946 - June 30, 2019)

Beloved wife of the late John Meluso; loving mother of Tina Meluso (John Burnham), Teresa (Troy) Shinn, Tracy Meluso; dear nonna to Lily, Noah, Emma, Hayden and JT; sister of Betty, Jeanette, Joan and Gloria.

Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 25535 Ford Rd., Dearborn Heights.

Family suggests memorials to Autism Alliance of Michigan or a pet rescue.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
