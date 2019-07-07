|
|
Alice Fay Meluso
- - Alice Fay Meluso. (October 30, 1946 - June 30, 2019)
Beloved wife of the late John Meluso; loving mother of Tina Meluso (John Burnham), Teresa (Troy) Shinn, Tracy Meluso; dear nonna to Lily, Noah, Emma, Hayden and JT; sister of Betty, Jeanette, Joan and Gloria.
Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 25535 Ford Rd., Dearborn Heights.
Family suggests memorials to Autism Alliance of Michigan or a pet rescue.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019