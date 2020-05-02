Alice Frances Ravani
1945 - 2020
Alice Frances Ravani

Alice Frances Ravani (neé-Seip), age 75 of West Bloomfield Twp., MI passed away at DMC Huron Valley - Sinai Hospital in Commerce Twp. from multiple complications. She was born January 3, 1945 in Detroit to Jean and Walter Seip.

Mrs. Ravani was very devoted to her family and an avid reader. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kirit, whom she married on October 5, 1974 in Bloomfield Hills, MI; three children, Jenna (Christopher) Moritz, Maya (Andrew) Owston and Jay (Danielle) Ravani; five grandchildren, Meenna Moritz, Kira Moritz, Talula Ravani, Atticus Ravani and Marguerite Ravani; her brother, Robert (Ann McBride) Seip and her sister, Martha (Alfonso) Castillo.

Private burial services have taken place.

The family has suggested memorial contributions to the Michigan Humane Society in her memory.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
