Alice Frances Ravani



Alice Frances Ravani (neé-Seip), age 75 of West Bloomfield Twp., MI passed away at DMC Huron Valley - Sinai Hospital in Commerce Twp. from multiple complications. She was born January 3, 1945 in Detroit to Jean and Walter Seip.



Mrs. Ravani was very devoted to her family and an avid reader. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kirit, whom she married on October 5, 1974 in Bloomfield Hills, MI; three children, Jenna (Christopher) Moritz, Maya (Andrew) Owston and Jay (Danielle) Ravani; five grandchildren, Meenna Moritz, Kira Moritz, Talula Ravani, Atticus Ravani and Marguerite Ravani; her brother, Robert (Ann McBride) Seip and her sister, Martha (Alfonso) Castillo.



Private burial services have taken place.



The family has suggested memorial contributions to the Michigan Humane Society in her memory.









