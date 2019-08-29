Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Alice Helwig


1926 - 2019
- - Helwig, Alice age 93, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, in Dearborn Michigan. Alice was born February 23, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan to Anastos K. "Tommy" Roufos and Nora Mae "Fotina" (nee Baum). Alice lost both of her parents early in life. Alice and her sisters, Georgia, Virginia, and brother John held together a beautiful family while surviving the throes of the Great Depression. Alice is survived by her son John Helwig of Berkley, Michigan along with multiple nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her dear husband Harry Helwig after 51 years of marriage, her sisters Georgia Messerly (Robert), Virginia Edwards (Lloyd), brother John Roufos (Jackie), Mother and Father-in-law Otto and Jacobine Helwig, brothers-in-law Otto (Melita) Helwig, Edmund (Bernice) Helwig, Herman (Marta) Helwig, and sisters-in-law Martha (Carl) Snover, Olga (Henry) Pivitt, and Gertrude (Irvin) Appel. Visitation Friday 2-9pm at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd., (Corner of Goddard). Funeral Service Friday 7pm at the funeral home. Visit www.martenson.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019
