Alice J. Norton "Bonnie" (née Tolonen) passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Tina (Jim) Collis, Michele Daniels, Lisa (Rashed) Barkho, Jolene Daniel, Robert (Jessica) Brewer; her eleven grandchildren, Tony, Jimmy, Brad, Bryanna, Timothy, Tommy, Jacob, Caleb, Destiny, Devin, Christopher, and three great grandchildren, Kaeden, Brayden, and Blakelyn; also Richard's children Margaret (Mark) Grabski, Cathi Boutin, Richard (Carrie) Norton, Michael (Linda) Norton and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Anne Marie and Sharon, and by many extended family members and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents Einard and Helen, her brothers Melvin and Larry, and her sister Joyce (Pepper). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Cancer Association or a charity of your choice. She will be greatly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
