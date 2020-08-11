1/1
Alice Marria "Mickey" Pavlat
1918 - 2020
Alice "Mickey" Marria Pavlat

Livonia - Alice "Mickey" Pavlat came into the world in Sharon, PA during a pandemic on April 18, 1918 and departed this life after a short, non-COVID-19 related illness during another pandemic on August 11, 2020. As a child, she moved with her parents, Anna (Weaver) and Phillip Marria, to Detroit with her sister, Eileen, and her brother, Frank. In 1942 she married her husband, William, and together raised three sons and a daughter. She retired from the Detroit Board of Education. She was active in St. Agatha's parish and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was an avid athlete, excelling in tennis and downhill skiing. She won numerous awards and medals for both sports including two gold medals in the National Senior Olympics competing in tennis singles up to 88 years of age. She hung up her skies at 90. She was generous to those in need, donating gifts, money and time to help those less fortunate. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a priority in her life. She will be missed by her sons, Gerald, Daniel (Jill) and daughter-in-law, Janet, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren as well as numerous friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband William, son Patrick, daughter Elizabeth and grandson John. Due to COVID-19, services are private. A memorial celebrating Mickey's life will be held at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. In honor of her proud Irish Heritage: "And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead."






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
