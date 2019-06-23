Services
Cremation Society of Michigan
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 839-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan A. Burnett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allan A. Burnett Obituary
Allan A. Burnett

Bingham Farms - Allan A. Burnett, 84, beloved husband of Sandra, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019. He is the son of the late David and Frances Burnett and the devoted brother of the late Elizabeth Schultz, the late David Burnett, Jr., Bruce Burnett (Diane) and Mary Hyduk (Dennis). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial service pending. Donations may be made to your . Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now