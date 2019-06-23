|
|
Allan A. Burnett
Bingham Farms - Allan A. Burnett, 84, beloved husband of Sandra, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019. He is the son of the late David and Frances Burnett and the devoted brother of the late Elizabeth Schultz, the late David Burnett, Jr., Bruce Burnett (Diane) and Mary Hyduk (Dennis). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial service pending. Donations may be made to your . Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019