Allan Clayton Jacques
Allan Clayton Jacques

Jacques, Allan Clayton passed away on July 28, 2020 while resting peacefully with family close by. He was born on February 18, 1929 in Bay City, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian Mae Jacques, three brothers Clyde, Merle and Wilbur Jacques, three sisters Marie Wilkinson, Louise Kinney and Marjorie Olson, his son-in-law Thomas Cassleman and daughter-in-law Paula Jacques. Allan is survived by Jeannine, his wife of over 68 years, four children Ellene Peters, Chris Jacques, Sharon Jacques and Elizabeth Cassleman along with seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all. A visitation is scheduled for August 15 from 11 AM to 2 PM with a memorial service to directly follow. His remains will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery with full military honors on August 20, 2020. A full obituary is available on the website https://www.modetzfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Allan-Clayton-Jacques?obId=17664059#/obituaryInfo






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
