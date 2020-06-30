1/1
Allan Paul Lancaster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan Paul Lancaster

Chesterfield - Allan Paul Lancaster (Alski) passed away with his family by his side in his home of 46 years on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 71. Lovingly called "Bumpa" by his grandchildren, Allan was born on November 6, 1948 in Detroit to Alfred and Dorothy Lancaster. Allan married his wife Cecilia Lou (Murphy) of 49 years on October 29, 1970. They raised two children Paul (Dena) and Amy (Neil) and lived in Chesterfield, Michigan. Allan is survived by his wife and children, and four grandchildren Allan, John (Lakin), Max, and Alfred, his siblings David (Jackie), Roger (Kathy), Cindy, Sue (Bob), and John (Vita), and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Rick (Marion). Allan was a dedicated husband and father and spent his retirement days playing golf, fishing, and completing crossword puzzles in ink. His dry humor and quick wit and especially his big heart will forever be remembered. Memorials may be made in Allan's honor to a Cancer Research Organization of the donor's choosing. gendernalikfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved