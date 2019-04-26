|
|
Allen Paul Thompson
- - Allen Paul Thompson went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He was 93 years old. Born in Detroit, he grew up in Whittaker, on the outskirts of Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was a World War II Veteran, and retiree of Ford Motor Company.
Visitation: Sunday, April 28th, James H. Cole Funeral Home, 16100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 9:00am to 9:00pm
Funeral Services: Monday, April 29th, Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens, in Detroit, MI - 10:00am Family Hour, 11:00am
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 26, 2019