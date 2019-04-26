Services
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 835-3997
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
James H Cole Home For Funerals Inc
16100 Schaefer Hwy
Detroit, MI 48235
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartford Memorial Baptist Church
18700 James Couzens
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartford Memorial Baptist Church
18700 James Couzens
Detroit, MI
View Map
- - Allen Paul Thompson went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He was 93 years old. Born in Detroit, he grew up in Whittaker, on the outskirts of Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was a World War II Veteran, and retiree of Ford Motor Company.

Visitation: Sunday, April 28th, James H. Cole Funeral Home, 16100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 9:00am to 9:00pm

Funeral Services: Monday, April 29th, Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens, in Detroit, MI - 10:00am Family Hour, 11:00am



