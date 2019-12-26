Services
Macomb Township - Dec. 26, 2019 age: 86

Beloved husband of 63 years of Bernice. Loving father of Sharon (Kevin) Zak and Dennis (Linda) Olejniczak. Proud grandpa of Jonathan Zak and Dennis Jr., Brianna, and Marissa Olejniczak. Dear brother of the late Lauretta, Henry (Josephine), and John (Delphine) Olejniczak and Phyllis (Warren) Holzhauer. Dear uncle to several nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 9:30 until 10 AM Funeral Mass at. St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery Anchorville, MI. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
