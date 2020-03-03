|
Alta Lulu Goldsworthy
Caledonia - Alta Lulu Goldsworthy, age 99, of Caledonia, passed away just days before her 100th birthday on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Goldsworthy; granddaughters, Wendy Major and Sarah Gibson; son-in-law, Earl Major; daughter-in-law, Barbara Goldsworthy. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Alta Major, Lloyd Jr. and Susan Goldsworthy, Beverly Goldsworthy, Susan Gibson; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Alta worked for many years at a dental office, was a Brownie leader, and taught Sunday school. She was an avid reader, loved sewing and volunteered at the voting polls. A private burial service will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Caledonia, MI. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020