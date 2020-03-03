Services
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
616 East Main St. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316-9501
(616) 891-8155
Resources
More Obituaries for Alta Goldsworthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alta Lulu Goldsworthy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alta Lulu Goldsworthy Obituary
Alta Lulu Goldsworthy

Caledonia - Alta Lulu Goldsworthy, age 99, of Caledonia, passed away just days before her 100th birthday on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Goldsworthy; granddaughters, Wendy Major and Sarah Gibson; son-in-law, Earl Major; daughter-in-law, Barbara Goldsworthy. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Alta Major, Lloyd Jr. and Susan Goldsworthy, Beverly Goldsworthy, Susan Gibson; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Alta worked for many years at a dental office, was a Brownie leader, and taught Sunday school. She was an avid reader, loved sewing and volunteered at the voting polls. A private burial service will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Caledonia, MI. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -