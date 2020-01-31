|
|
Alvin A. Choma
Detroit - age 81, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise married 41 loving years. Loving father of Joe (Elissa), Christa, Allie, Deborah Nowicki, Lisa Seyfried, Paula Choma Higgs, and the late baby Michael. Loved grandfather of Ozzie, Charlie, and Brooks. Visitation Monday 1-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In State Tuesday 9:30AM until time of funeral Mass 10AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles, 3851 Prescott St. Hamtramck, MI 48212. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. Memorials to the Michigan Humane Society are appreciated.
ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020