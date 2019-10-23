|
Alvin C. Koski
Alvin C. Koski, 88, died peacefully on October 22 in Hospice care at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. He was married for 49 years to his beloved wife Madeline (Martin) Koski. Predeceased by his parents Arvid and Eleanor Koski and his only son, Alan, he is survived by his two daughters, Denise Reese and Kim Westenbarger, and by his four step-children Gary (Jo) Martin, Gail (Robert) Welsh, Jill (Chuck) Sack, and Barry (Alea) Martin. He was adored by fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
His memory will also be celebrated by his brother Dennis (Deanna) Koski and three nephews (D.J., Devin, and Derek).
A Michigan native, Alvin graduated from Madison High School, served during the Korean War as an Airman, Second Class, AF Reserve, and retired from Michigan Bell in 1983 after 35 years. With bright blue eyes and a mischievous smile, Al was known and loved by all for his great sense of humor. He was a talented woodworker and handyman who enjoyed word searches, bowling, and Euchre. Of Finnish descent, Al loved pasties and pickled herring, but was rarely seen without his favorite: a cold Diet Pepsi and chocolate covered raisins. After 17 years of perfecting his golf game in Florida, Al moved back to Michigan where he could keep a close eye on his favorite Detroit sports teams.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care. A celebration of Alvin's life will be held at Elmhaven Manor in Pontiac on Saturday, October 26 from 12:00-2:30pm.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019