Alvin H. Michel started his first repossession business in 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1957 he opened offices in Detroit, and moved his family to Bloomfield Hills in 1961. He owned and operated Midwest Recovery & Adjustment Service until he retired in 1990. Midwest, still in operation today, was one of the first repo companies in the US to offer 'Dealer Only' auctions to the banking industry. Al was 96, was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy who passed at the age of 90, and is survived by his son John and daughter Diane Plumley and 8 grandchildren.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
